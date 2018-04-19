Honor 10, Vivo V9 and other smartphones that look like iPhone X but run on Android

Android players have been launching features inspired by Apple for quite some time. The latest trend that’s been catching up fast is the notch display. Apple introduced the notch on its iPhone X last year which received a mixed reaction. While Apple is reportedly planning to discontinue the notch for its next-generation iPhones but Android players on the other hand, are embracing it.

The trend is most likely to stay as Google has rolled out support for notch displays with its Android P, the newer iteration of its mobile operating system. The support allows developers and OEMs to develop content according to different kinds of notches.

Already, a number of smartphones have launched with the notch display and more are said to be coming in the near future. Here’s a list of the smartphones that have been inspired with iPhone X.

Honor 10

Honor 10 is the latest to join the notch display bandwagon. Honor 10 launched in China today features the notch display but comes with a bottom bezel, similar to the Huawei P20 series. Honor 10 has a 5.84-inch full HD+ display, AI-powered dual rear cameras, and Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1. There’s no word on when the phone will be available in India.

Asus Zenfone 5, Zenfone 5Z

Asus was one of the first major phone players to join the notch trend. The company introduced Zenfone 5 and Zenfone 5Z with a cutout on the display. The company defended the notch stating the two phones are “following a trend.”

“This display allows us to put a 6.2-inch panel into the body of a 5.5-inch smartphone. We are among the first android smartphones to have a notch display. With the new design from Asus the size of the notch has been further narrowed as compared to erstwhile implementation by others.” Dinesh Sharma, Director Mobile Product Center for Asus India had said.

As far specifications go, Asus ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone 5Z feature a 6.2-inch full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 90% screen-to-body ratio and 19:9 aspect ratio. In the photography department, the smartphones sport a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor and a 120-degree wide-angle camera.

The smartphones are fueled by a 3,300mAh battery, and run on Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0 layered on top. Asus Zenfone 5Z and Zenfone 5Z smartphones are not available in India.

Vivo V9

Vivo launched its iPhone X copy at Rs 22,990 in India last month. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ FullView display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

For photography, Vivo V9 sports a combination of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors at the rear, and a 24-megapixel camera for selfies. Vivo V9 runs Funtouch OS 4.0 custom UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and packs a 3,260mAh battery.

Oppo F7

Oppo also brought its iPhone X copy in India just last month around the same time as Vivo V9. Oppo F7 flaunts a 6.23-inch full HD+ display, and its 25-megapixel AI-powered selfie camera. Under its hood runs MediaTek’s Helio P60 octa-core processor with two storage variants of 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage and 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage.

On the software front, it runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Oppo F7 is fuelled by a 3,400mAh battery.

Huawei P20, P20 Pro

In the flagship segment, Huawei introduced this trend with its P20 and P20 Pro smartphones. Other than the notch display, Huawei P20 Pro stands out for its triple rear camera setup which is a combination of 8-megapixel, 40-megapixel and 24-megapixel sensors. The smartphone also offers a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED FullView display.

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro smartphones are powered by Kirin 970 processor, and run on EMUI 8.1 based Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphones also support Google ARCore and a customised Google Assistant.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 will be the next smartphone to launch with the notch which will be smaller than the iPhone X’s. OnePlus 6 will feature a compatibility mode that will let users black out the notch area while watching videos in landscape mode. OxygenOS will also be optimised for OnePlus 6 so that users can read and access all notifications.