Honor 10 with iPhone X-like notch display launched; price, specifications

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor on Thursday launched a new smartphone in China. Honor 10 is the company’s first smartphone with iPhone X-like notch display design. Recently, it introduced Huawei P20 and P20 Pro smartphones with the same design language. Honor 10 is expected to launch globally some time in May.

Like the P20 series, Honor 10 features an all-display design, with the notch on top housing the selfie camera and earpiece. However, there’s a bottom bezel with the Home button which also doubles as fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone still has the reflective glass body design, but this time it is with a more eye-catching colour pattern. There are four colour options available for Honor 10 — black, grey, mirage blue, and mirage purple.

Honor 10 price

The base variant of Honor 10 is priced at CNY 2,600 (Rs 27,300 approximately), while the top model will retail at CNY 2,800 (Rs 29,400 approximately).

Honor 10 specifications

Honor 10 features a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by in-house Kirin 970 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. There are two storage options available — 64GB and 128GB with the same 6GB RAM.

For photography, Honor 10 sports a dual-camera setup on the rear which is a combination of 16-megapixel and 24-megapixel sensors. The AI-powered dual cameras come with an LED flash and f/1.8 aperture. Up front, the smartphone houses a 24-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

On the software front, Honor 10 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 layered on top. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,400mAh battery with fast-charging support. Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.