Home / Tech / Honor 10X with 5G support is coming soon, key specs leaked

Honor 10X with 5G support is coming soon, key specs leaked

Honor 10X will house Kirin 820 5G processor and come with a pop-up selfie camera. The phone will be accompanied by a Pro model as well.

tech Updated: May 10, 2020 10:34 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
Honor 10X key specifications leaked (Representative image)
Honor is said to be working on a new mid-range smartphone with 5G connectivity. Dubbed Honor 10X, the upcoming 5G phone will reportedly be priced at $254, which translates to roughly Rs 19,200 approximately.

According to a Gizchina report, Honor 10X will feature a full HD display. Like many new phones, it will support 90Hz screen refresh rate. For performance and 5G connectivity, it will rely on in-house Kirin 820 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The phone will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The website says the phone will feature as many as three rear cameras on the back including a 40-megapixel Sony IMX600 sensor. Other two sensors will be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it will have a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. Other leaked features include a 4,200mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

According to the report, Honor 10X will be accompanied by a pro model. Called Honor 10X Pro, the phone will also come in two storage options. Other details of this Pro model aren’t available as of now.

Apart from leaked specifications, Honor 10X is seen in a leaked hands-on image. As indicated by the specs, the phone is seen with full-screen display with no notch or cutout on the front. Volume and power buttons are placed on the right edge. There’s a relatively thicker bezel at the bottom. Based on the leaked hands-on image, the phone could come with glass-metal-glass combination.

India, China face off along Sikkim border
Covid-19 pandemic sets back Delhi’s infra projects by six months
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Covid-19 LIVE: 2nd batch of stranded Indians in Singapore to return back
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
