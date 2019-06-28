Honor 20 Pro now in list of Google Play Certified devices, set for global launch

The international launch of HONOR 20 Pro has become imminent as the handset has now been added to the list of Google Play certified devices.

However, now Google’s list of Play Supported Devices (which lists all Certified Android devices) was updated to include the 20 Pro with the model name “YAL-L41” - the international model, a report on web portal XDA Developers said on Thursday.

The HONOR 20 Pro was the first victim of the trade ban issued by the US on Chinese products.

This means that its launch in international markets (especially Western ones) is probably imminent. The HONOR 20 got its Google Play certification on June 1, and it’s already available to buy in places like the UK, according to the GSMArena.

The handset maker announced on Thursday that its newly-launched HONOR 20 series would get Android Q operating system (OS) update, in a respite to the users.

HONOR India tweeted: “Anyone who has already bought, or is about to buy an HONOR smartphone can continue to access the world of app as they have always done. All devices continue to be covered by our manufacturer’s warranty and will receive full support accordingly.”

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 15:31 IST