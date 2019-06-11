Honor 20 series launched in India, prices start at Rs 14,999

Weeks after its global launch in London, Honor on Tuesday brought its latest smartphone series to India. Honor 20 series features Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i. Honor also launched a new tablet, Tab 5.

Honor 20 Pro is priced at 39,999, while the regular Honor 20 will retail at Rs 32,999 Honor 20i is the company’s budget offering with a price tag of Rs 14,999. Honor’s new smartphones will be available in India from June 25 via Flipkart. Honor 20i will go on sale starting June 18.

The new Honor 20 series features punch-hole camera display, a quad-camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As for the Honor 20i, it comes with the regular notched display and triple rear cameras.

Here are the full specifications of all three phones.

Honor 20 Pro specifications

Honor 20 Pro has a 6.26-inch display (2340 x 1080 pixels resolutions), Kirin 980 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Honor 20 Pro’s quad-camera setup houses a 48-megapixel sensor, 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Honor 20 Pro also comes with the Huawei P30 Pro’s night mode.

The smartphone sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with ‘3D Portrait Lighting’. Honor 20 Pro is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W ‘Honor Super Charge’.

Honor 20 specifications

Honor 20 also features a quad-camera setup but with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a smaller 3,750mAh battery. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Rest of the specifications of Honor 20 is same as the Honor 20 Pro.

Honor 20i specifications

Honor 20i features 6.21-inch FHD display with a dewdrop styled notch. It is powered by the Kirin 710 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Honor 20i comes with a triple-camera setup of 24-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, Honor 20i sports a 32-megapixel front camera. The smartphone houses a 3,400mAh battery. It has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 12:35 IST