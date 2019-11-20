Honor 20i gets big price drop in India for a limited period: Check new price, alternatives

tech

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:59 IST

Huawei’s Honor earlier this year introduced Honor 20 series. The series included Honor 20i as well. The phone, which competes with the likes of Redmi Note 7S and Realme 5, is now available for Rs 10,999, down from the original launch price of Rs 14,999.

You can buy the smartphone at the discounted price (for a limited period of time) via Amazon India and Flipkart. The scheme expires on November 30.

Honor 20i comes with a 6.21-inch full HD display with a dewdrop notch. Running on Kirin 710 processor, Honor 20i comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It has a 3,400mAh battery. The phone comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The big highlight of Honor 20i is the triple rear camera setup which includes 24-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, Honor 20i has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Alternatives you can consider

If you’re planning to buy Honor 20i after the price cut, here are some top alternative budget phones you can consider. Top of the list is Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7S which is available online for a starting price of Rs 9,999. Some of the highlights of the phone include 48-megapixel rear camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. Another option is the latest Realme 5s which just launched in India for a starting price of Rs 9,999. Realme 5S comes with 48-megapixel (quad-rear camera) sensor, 5000mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)