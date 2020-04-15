Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+ launched with up to 50-megapixel camera

tech

Huawei subsidiary Honor just expanded its smartphone portfolio with the Honor 30 Pro+, Honor 30 Pro and the Honor 30. As the name suggests, the 30 Pro+ has is the most powerful in the series followed by 30 Pro and 30. These have been launched in China and will go on sale starting April 21. There’s no word when they will be coming to other countries.

Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+ price

The Honor 30 comes in three variants. The 6GB+128GB model costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,400) while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 34,600) and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 37,800) respectively.

The Honor 30 Pro is available in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variant for CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,200) and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 47,600) respectively.

The Honor 30 Pro+ has also been launched in two versions - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 54,100) and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 59,500) respectively.

Honor 30 Pro+ specifications

The most powerful in the line-up, Honor 30 Pro+ sports a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) dual hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Kirin 990 SoC with up to 12GB+256GB RAM and storage capacities.

Honor 30 Pro. ( Honor China )

The triple rear camera setup at the back includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX700 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 16-megapixel super wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/3.4 aperture and 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom features. At the front there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

There’s a 4000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support, 27W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging feature.

Honor 30 Pro specifications

The Honor 30 shares most of the specifications with that of the Honor 30 Pro+ except for the main camera specs. The smartphone has a 40-megapixel sensor as the primary camera, no 90Hz refresh rate for the screen and different RAM+storage sizes.

Honor 30 specifications

As for Honor 30, the handset sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display and is powered by the Kirin 985 SoC. The quad camera setup at the back includes a 40-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/3.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has the same 32-megapixel front facing camera, 4000mAh battery with 40W fast charging.