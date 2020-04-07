Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro spotted on TENAA, key specs revealed

tech

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 15:58 IST

Honor is set to launch Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro smartphones on April 15. Ahead of the official launch, key details of the phones have leaked multiple times. Now, Honor 30 and Honor 30 Prov have appeared on TENAA certification website revealing more details.

According to the listing, Honor 30 will run on Kirin 985 processor, while Honor 30 Pro will be powered by Kirin 990 5G processor. The listing also reveals the two upcoming Honor phones will feature 6.57-inch OLED display with full HD+ resolution. The phones are said to be powered by 3,900mAh battery. Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro will come with 8GB of RAM. There could be 128 or 256GB storage or both the storage variants.

The listing comes shortly after key camera details of the Honor 30 had leaked online.

According to recent leaks, Honor 30 will feature SonyIMX700 50-megapixel camera. The phone is said to have as many as three rear cameras. The phone will come with IR Blaster, metallic side edges, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro will join the company’s Honor 30s which launched in China last month. Honor 30S is available for a starting price of CNY 2,399 (Rs 25,500 approximately).

Honor 30s is a 5G phone and comes with Kirin 820 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The phone has as many as four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.