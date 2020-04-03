e-paper
Honor 30 set to launch on April 15: Key camera details revealed

Honor 30 set to launch on April 15: Key camera details revealed

Honor 30 will join the recently launched Honor 30S. Here’s what to expect from the new Honor phone.

tech Updated: Apr 03, 2020 14:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Honor 30 launch comes shortly after the company launched the Honor 30s in China.
Honor 30 launch comes shortly after the company launched the Honor 30s in China.(Honor)
         

Honor is set to launch Honor 30 on April 15. The Honor 30 has long been rumoured to come with a 50-megapixel camera. A new report corroborates the rumours of a 50-megapixel camera and it’s going to be Sony IMX700 sensor.

According to GSMArena, the new sensor will be a custom one from Sony. The sensor is said to be equivalent to what’s offered on Huawei’s P40 series.

Another new information about the Honor 30 is that the phone will feature as many as three cameras. The module featuring a rectangular design will also be accompanied by dual LED flash.

Other minor things leaked are availability of 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, and metal side edges.

Honor 30 will join the recently launched Honor 30S. The phone will be available in China for a starting price of CNY 2,399 (Rs 25,500 approximately).

Honor 30S comes with 5G connectivity and runs on Kirin 820 processor. It has a 6.5-inch full HD+ display. The phone comes with a 16-megapixel camera, housed in the punch-hole module on the display.

Honor 30S has four cameras featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Honor 30S is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charger support.

