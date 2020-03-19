Honor 30s with 5G support to launch on March 31

tech

Huawei’s sub-brand has announced the launch date for a new smartphone – Honor 30S. The smartphone will be unveiled in China, and it will come with support for 5G. Honor announced the launch for its upcoming smartphone on Weibo.

The teaser shared by Honor doesn’t reveal anything except that the smartphone has 5G support. Honor 30s has been leaked though with its design and specifications. The smartphone is expected to come with the new Kirin 820 chipset, a quad camera setup and 40W fast charging, GSMArena reported.

The smartphone’s images have been leaked as well revealing its design. Honor 30s was seen in white and orange colours with a gradient finish. The four rear cameras are placed on the top left corner of the phone similar to the Galaxy S20 Plus. There’s also what looks like a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Honor 30s.

Details are still limited on the Honor 30s but what can be confirmed is that it will launch without Google services. Last month, Honor launched the 9X Pro and View 30 Pro with Huawei AppGallery which is an alternative to the Google Play Store. Huawei App Gallery is available in over 170 countries. Huawei also says its App Gallery already has 400 million monthly active users (MAUs). There’s no word on when Honor 30s will launch globally.