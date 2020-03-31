Honor 30S with Kirin 820 SoC, 5G support launched: Check price, specifications, features

tech

Honor on Monday introduced a new Honor 30 series. The first smartphone in the new lineup is Honor 30S. The smartphone is equipped with Kirin 820 processor which also brings 5G connectivity. Another highlight of the phone is 64-megapixel AI quad-camera module.

Honor 30S is available in two variants – 8GB, 128GB and 8GB and 256GB. The two models are priced at CNY 2,399 (Rs 25,500 approximately) and CNY 2,699 (Rs 28,700 approximately) respectively. The phone is scheduled to go on sale in China on April 7. There’s no word on the availability of the phone in India. Considering the Covid-19 lockdown in the country, new phones are likely to arrive only after April 15 or even later.

Honor 30S specifications, features

Honor 30S comes with glass and aluminium design. It has a rectangular camera module on the back and the front has a punch-hole camera on the left top front. Honor 30S comes in red, green, and white colour options.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS display. The punch-hole module houses a single 16-megapixel selfie camera.

On the back, Honor 30S has as many as four rear cameras which include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Honor claims Kirin 820 “sports the same flagship Kirin ISP 5.0 as Kirin 990 for improved noise reduction and low-light shooting capabilities.”

As said earlier, Honor 30S is powered by Kirin 820 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The phone runs on a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charger support. On the software front, Honor 30S runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1.1. The phone doesn’t have Google services.