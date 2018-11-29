Honor 8C with Snapdragon 632 processor launched in India: Price, specifications

Honor on Thursday launched a new budget smartphone in India. Honor 8C is the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 632 processor.

Honor 8C starts at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM plus 32GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes with 64GB storage which will retail at Rs 12,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting December 10 exclusively via Amazon India and Honor’s online store. Honor 8C comes in four colour options of aurora blue, magic night black, platinum gold and nebula purple.

Honor 8C has a gradient design at the rear with the cameras stacked similar to the recently launched Honor 8X. It houses a rear fingerprint sensor along with support for face unlock.

Honor 8C: Full specifications, features

Honor 8C features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a notch on top and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Snapdragon 632 chipset is paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics.

For photography, Honor 8C sports a dual-camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors at the rear with an LED flash. Up front, it has an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies with AI-based beautification.

Honor 8C also comes with AI-based scene recognition for 500 scenarios in 22 categories. It also features AR Lens for animated filters and backgrounds, and AI-based shopping feature. Its connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.

