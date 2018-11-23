Honor 8C with Snapdragon 632 processor to launch on November 29 in India

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will launch a new smartphone in India on November 29. Honor 8C will be available exclusively via e-commerce platform Amazon India.

According to an IANS report, Honor 8C is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000 in India. It could launch in two memory variants of 4GB RAM plus 64GB and 6GB RAM plus 64GB.

Honor 8C will be the first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 processor. It features a 6.26-inch FullView display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone has a notch on its display.

For photography, Honor 8C sports AI-powered 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual cameras. The smartphone’s cameras support AI detection for over 500 scenarios in 22 categories.

Honor 8C was first launched in China last month. It comes in four colour options of Aurora Blue, Magic Night Black, Platinum Gold, and Nebula Purple. On the software front, Honor 8C runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Honor 8C is expected to compete against the newly launched Redmi Note 6 Pro.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 13:39 IST