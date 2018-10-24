Honor 8X goes on sale in India for the first time: Price, full specifications and features

Honor’s new mid-range phone, Honor 8X, went on sale for the first time in India on Wednesday. The smartphone will be part of Amazon’s second round of Great Indian Festival which kicked off today. Honor 8X is available at a starting price of Rs 14,999.

Honor 8X is also available in three storage variants of 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. Highlight of the phone is the design as the phone comes with 2.5D glass with a double textured design. Honor 8X is available in three colour options, black, red and blue.

Honor 8X: Full specifications

Honor 8X comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a notch on top and an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by in-house Kirin 710 octa-core processor clocked up to 2.2GHz and paired with Mali G51 along with GPU. On the software front, Honor 8X runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based on EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box.

Honor 8X comes with dual 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras with f/1.8 aperture. The smartphone features AI-based recognition for more than 500 scenarios in 22 categories. Honor 8X also supports slow motion videos at 120fps and super slow-motion videos at 480 fps. Up front it has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone packs a 3,750mAh battery. ALSO READ: Honor 8X Review

