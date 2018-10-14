Honor 8X: India release date, full specifications, dual AI cameras, and more

Honor 8X will be powered by a new Kirin 710 octa-core processor. The new chipset is an octa-core processor clocked up to 2.2GHz. The SoC comes with Cortex-73 generation and is based on 12nm process technology. For graphics, Honor 8X relies on Mali G51 MP4 along with GPU Turbo technology.

Honor 8X comes with 128GB storage and supports expandable storage up to 400GB via a microSD card. The phone will have full slot to house two SIM cards and one microSD card together.

This phone has three variant 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM & 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. On the software side, Honor 8X runs on Android Oreo 8.1-based EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box. The phone has a 3,700mAh battery.

Honor 8X comes with 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual-AI rear cameras and 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The company claims the built-in AI can recognise over 500 scenarios in 22 categories and optimize settings and enhance photo quality based on what users are shooting. The camera comes with the following modes: HDR, Night, Slow-motion, and AI. Honor 8X supports slow-motion at 120fps, 4X and super slow-motion at 480fps, 16X.

“With an enhanced ISO, 4-in-1 light fusion support and multi-frame image processing, the front-facing camera can dramatically improve the photo quality. By combing multiple frames into one and brightening up faces, both the environment and faces are clear and vivid even in a dim environment or with a strong backlight,” said Honor in a note.

