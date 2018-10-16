Honor 8X with dual AI cameras set to launch in India today: Specifications, features

Huawei’s online-only brand Honor will launch a new mid-range smartphone in India on Tuesday. Called Honor 8X, the new smartphone bets on Artificial Intelligence-driven dual-cameras and high-end graphics for gaming enthusiasts.

Ahead of the launch, Honor has already disclosed key features of the smartphone. As said earlier, Honor 8X is a mid-range smartphone with in-house Kirin 710 octa-core processor clocked up to 2.2GHz. The 12nm-based chipset features Cortex 72-generation. For graphics, Honor 8X has Mali G51 MP4 along with GPU Turbo technology for additional boost.

The top-end model of Honor 8X comes with 128GB built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 400GB via a microSD card. The smartphone will be available in following versions: 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM & 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. The phone has a full slot which allows users to use two SIM cards and microSD card together.

Running on Android Oreo 8.1-based EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box, Honor 8X comes with 3,700mAh battery.

Highlight of the phone is the dual-camera setup that consists of 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Honor claims the built-in AI is capable of identifying over 500 scenarios in 22 categories. The AI also helps optimise settings and improve photo quality depending upon the subject. The camera features HDR, Night, Slow-motion, and AI modes. Honor 8X lets you shoot slow-motion videos at 120fps, 4X and super slow-motion at 480fps, 16X.

“With an enhanced ISO, 4-in-1 light fusion support and multi-frame image processing, the front-facing camera can dramatically improve the photo quality. By combing multiple frames into one and brightening up faces, both the environment and faces are clear and vivid even in a dim environment or with a strong backlight,” said Honor in a note.

Honor will be livestreaming its Honor 8X launch event on YouTube. The launch event is scheduled to be held in New Delhi at 11:30AM IST.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 08:19 IST