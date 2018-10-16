Meet Honor 8X, new mid-range phone with AI-powered dual cameras

Honor 8X is the latest mid-range smartphone in India from Huawei’s sub-brand. Starting at Rs 14,999, Honor 8X will be available starting October 24 exclusively via Amazon India.

Honor 8X comes in three storage variants of 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. Honor 8X features a metal body wrapped in 2.5D glass with a double textured design. Honor says the smartphone is coated with 15 layers of ‘Aurora’ glass. It comes in three colour options of black, red and blue.

Honor 8X specifications

Honor 8X features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a notch on top and a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. The smartphone is powered by in-house Kirin 710 octa-core processor clocked up to 2.2GHz. Kirin 710 SoC is based on the 12nm process and features 12nm Cortex 72-generation. It is paired with Mali G51 along with GPU for additional graphics boost. On the software front, Honor 8X runs Android 8.1 Oreo based on EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box.

For photography, Honor 8X sports dual 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras with f/1.8 aperture. The smartphone offers AI-based recognition for over 500 scenarios in 22 categories. Some of the camera features on Honor 8X include HDR, night mode and different AI modes. Honor 8X can record slow motion videos at 120fps and super slow-motion videos at 480 fps. Up front there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Connectivity options on the Honor 8X include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The smartphone has a rear fingerprint sensor placed just below the camera lens. It further packs a 3,750mAh battery.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 12:37 IST