Honor 9X, 9X Pro official renders leaked ahead of July 23 launch

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:36 IST

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its new 9X series smartphones, Honor 9X and 9X Pro on July 23, the media reported.

The company took to Weibo to share the first official image of 9X with triple rear cameras at the back, news portal GSMArena reported on Monday.

Recently, key specifications of both the upcoming smartphones surfaced online.

As per the leaks, both the smartphones would feature a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Both the smartphones would have triple cameras at the back but with varied megapixel sensors. The Honor 9X Pro could come with a 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera unit, whereas at the front, it could house a 20-megapixel front pop-up camera.

The Honor 9X is likely to sport a 24-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera unit with a 20-megapixel sensor at the front.

Both the devices would be backed by a 4000mAh battery backed by a 10W and 22.5W fast charging support, according to the report. The upcoming 9X series devices are rumored to arrive as the first Honor phones with Kirin 810 chipset.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 11:36 IST