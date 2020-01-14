Honor 9X launched in India: Check price, specs, features

tech

Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, launched Honor 9X in India. Honor 9X comes at a starting price of Rs 13,999 and it will go on sale in India in Sapphire Blue, Midnight black colour variants via Flipkart on January 19, 2020.

Apart from Honor 9X, the company also launched a smartwatch -- Magic Watch 2 -- a fitness tracker -- Honor 5i -- and two wireless earphones in India. While Honor Magic Watch 2 comes with a starting price of Rs 12,999, Band 5i is priced at Rs 1,999. Both these devices will go on sale via Amazon India starting January 19, 2020.

Now, let’s focus on the Honor 9X

Honor 9X sports a16.7cm full HD+ LCD full screen display with dual 3D curved panel. It comes with enhanced dynamic range feature for viewing videos. This feature enhances the quality of videos in real time. The phone features up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory, which can be expanded further using a 512GB microSD card.

Honor 9X comes with a triple rear camera setup. ( Honor )

In terms of the camera, the phone features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel super wide angle with 120-degree view angle and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel pop camera. The phone has features such as auto ultra high ISO and AIS super night mode for enhanced camera performance.

It comes with GPU Turbo 3.0 for enhanced gaming performance and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

In terms of pricing, the base variant of the Honor 9X with 4GB RAM and 128GB memory is priced at 13,999, while the top variant of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB space is priced at Rs 16,999. As a part of the launch offer, the base variant of the phone will be available for Rs 12,999 between January 19, 2020, and January 22, 2020.

Additionally, the company is offering a 10% instant discount on purchases made via ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra credit and debit cards.