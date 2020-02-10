Honor 9X Lite in the works, to feature 48-megapixel camera and Google Mobile Services

tech

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 11:26 IST

Honor will soon launch a new variant of its recently launched Honor 9X.

Dubbed as Honor 9X Lite, the phone is said to come with a 48-megapixel camera. It will also come with Google Mobile Services (GMS), which means users can use all the major Google apps on the phone.

The latest set of information comes via a leaked promotional banner which gives a closer look at the back panel of the phone. The banner reveals the phone has two rear cameras with “48MP AI Camera” text in the camera module. The back panel also has a dedicated fingerprint sensor. The panel looks pretty similar to the main Honor 9X smartphone.

Honor recently launched Honor 9X in India. Honor 9X 4GB RAM and 128GB memory costs Rs 13,999 while the top variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs 16,999.

Honor 9X has a 6.59-inch full HD+ LCD full display. It comes with up to 512GB expandable storage via a microSD card. It has three cameras featuring 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel super wide angle lens with 120-degree view angle and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel pop-up camera.

Other important features of Honor 9X include GPU Turbo 3.0 for better gaming, 4,000mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor on the back.