Honor 9X Pro, Honor View 30 Pro launched globally without Google services

tech

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 17:59 IST

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched two new smartphones globally - Honor 9X Pro and Honor View 30 Pro. These are the first Honor phones to launch without Google Play services after the Google ban on Huawei products. The new Honor phones instead ship with the Huawei AppGallery which is an alternative for the Google Play Store.

Honor 9X Pro will be available in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt, KSA and Malaysia from March. The smartphone carries a price tag of 249 Euros (Rs 19,400 approx). Honor hasn’t announced the price for the View 30 Pro as yet but it will be available first in Russia when it goes on sale.

Honor 9X Pro comes with a 6.59-inch FullView display, pop-up 16-megapixel camera and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by in-house Kirin 810 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. There’s a triple camera setup at the rear featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel super wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with USB-C port for charging. The Honor 9X Pro runs EMUI 9.1 out-of-the-box.

Coming to the Honor View 30 Pro, it features a 6.57-inch FHD+ display. Under its hood runs Kirin 990 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. In terms of storage there are two options – 128GB and 256GB. The Honor View 30 Pro also has a triple camera setup but with a 40-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel super wide angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Honor View 30 Pro is fuelled by a 4,100mAh battery with support for wireless charging. It also offers wireless reverse charge. More features on the Honor View 30 Pro include 5G support, Wi-Fi dual for gaming, and Bluetooth 5.0. On the software front, it runs Magic UI 3.0.1.