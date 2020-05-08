e-paper
Home / Tech / Honor 9X Pro likely to launch in India on May 12

Honor 9X Pro likely to launch in India on May 12

Honor 9X Pro is expected to launch in India on May 12 and it is expected to cost between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

tech Updated: May 08, 2020 11:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Hindustan Times
The Honor 9X Pro is expected to be available in India via Flipkart.
The Honor 9X Pro is expected to be available in India via Flipkart.(Honor)
         

Huawei’s sub-Honor launched the Honor 9X Pro globally back in February. Now, word is that the company is planning to bring the device to India soon.

According to an IANS report, the company is planning to launch the Honor 9X Pro in India on May 12 and that it is expected to cost between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. The report also states that the phone is expected to be available in the country via Flipkart.

Honor is yet to confirm anything. However, the company via its official Twitter handle did say that it is planning to launch a Kirin 810 powered smartphone in India soon. This indicates that the company is indeed planning to launch the Honor 9X Pro in India soon. Though, we will have to wait for an official confirmation from the company to say anything for sure.

 

Coming to the phone’s specifications, the Honor 9X Pro comes with a 6.59-inch FullView display. It is powered by the company’s Kirin 819 chipset that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The phone has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel super wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Honor 9X Pro runs on EMUI 9.1 out-of-the-box and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

