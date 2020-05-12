e-paper
Honor 9X Pro with AppGallery launched in India

Honor 9X Pro which comes with AppGallery as a replacement for Google Play is now official in India.

tech Updated: May 12, 2020 14:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose
Hindustan Times
Honor 9X Pro has an all-screen design with a pop-up camera for selfies. (Honor)
         

Honor today launched its first smartphone in India without Google’s services. Honor 9X Pro instead comes with Huawei’s AppGallery which replaces Google Play. It’s also the debut of AppGallery for which Huawei has partnered with Indian app developers.

Honor 9X Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 and it comes with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage that can be expanded up to 512GB. There will be a ‘Special Early Access Sale’ on May 21 and 22 where Honor 9X Pro can be availed with Rs 3,000 discount. The smartphone comes in two colour options of ‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Phantom Purple’.

AppGallery

The AppGallery lets users try out apps before downloading them through QuickApp. It also comes with Huawei browser, Cloud, video, music and themes. The company also says that AppGallery offers four layers of protection, and assures user data will be secure.

Honor 9X Pro specifications

Honor 9X Pro features a 6.59-inch LCD display (2340 x 1080 pixels) with no presence of a notch or punch-hole camera. It uses a pop-up camera for selfies. The smartphone is powered by an in-house Kirin 810 chipset, and runs Android 9-based EMUI 9.1 out-of-the-box.

There’s a triple camera setup at the rear with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The pop-up camera is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with charging via a USB Type-C port.

