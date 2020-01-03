e-paper
Home / Tech / Honor 9X teased on Flipkart, likely to launch soon

Honor 9X teased on Flipkart, likely to launch soon

Honor has shared a teaser of the Honor 9X on Flipkart. The teaser indicates that the company would be launching the phone in India soon.

tech Updated: Jan 03, 2020 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Honor is likely to launch Honor 9X in India soon.
Honor is likely to launch Honor 9X in India soon.(Honor)
         

Honor is gearing for its next major smartphone launch in India. Last year, Honor India President Charles Peng had confirmed that the company would launch Honor 8X successor in India soon. And now, it seems that the company is finally ready to launch what could very well be its first smartphone launch in India this year.

Honor has been sharing teasers of its next generation X-series smartphone via its official Twitter handle for quite sometime now. Now, the company has shared a teaser of the phone, that is, the Honor 9X, on Flipkart. Interestingly, the teaser on the e-retail site doesn’t explicitly state that Honor’s upcoming smartphone will be called Honor 9X. Rather, it teases the phone using the catchphrase ‘Experience soon’, indicating that the phone would be launched in India soon.

It also gives a timeline of other X-series smartphones launched by Honor in the past, starting from the Honor 4X, which was launched back in 2014 and going all the way to the Honor 8X that was launched in 2018.

As far as the Honor 9X is concerned, the phone was launched alongside the Honor 9X Pro in China last year. It comes with a 6.69-inch full HD+ OLED display and is powered by Kirin 810 processor that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage space. It runs on Android 9 Pie based EIUI 9.1.1.

ALSO READ: Honor 9X, 9X Pro official renders leaked ahead of July 23 launch

As far as the camera is concerned, Honor 9X comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Other details include a 4,000mAh battery and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

As mentioned before, Honor had launched two smartphones, that is, Honor 9X and the Honor 9X Pro, in China last year. However, it is possible that the company would launch just the Honor 9X in India. Though Honor hasn’t confirmed anything yet. But, with the phone being listed on Flipkart, details about it should be revealed soon.

