Honor 9X to launch in India today: Here are the specs and expected price

tech

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 08:58 IST

Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, is all set to launch the Honor 9X in India today. The company had launched Honor 9X alongside Honor 9X Pro in China last year. And now, the company is finally bringing its mid-budget smartphone to India.

Ahead of the launch event, the phone has been listed on Flipkart. While the Flipkart listing doesn’t reveal much, it does confirm the camera specifications of the upcoming smartphone, which includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 48-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens at the back and a 16-megapixel pop-up camera on the front.

Notably, Honor will also be launching Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i alongside the Honor 9X in India today.

If you too are excited about Honor’s upcoming lineup, here is how you can watch the livestream of the launch event:

The launch event of the Honor 9X will begin at 12:30AM in India today. The company will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube handle . In addition to that, the company is also expected to stream the event via its official page on Twitter. Alternatively, you can also head over to Flipkart to watch the launch event.

Now, let’s talk about Honor 9X.

As mentioned before, Honor has already launched the Honor 9X in China. The phone features a 6.59-inch full HD Plus display and it runs on Android 9 Pie based EMUI 9.1.1. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset that is coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory.

The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port for connectivity. It is possible that the company will launch the phone with similar specifications in India.

As far as the price is concerned, Honor launched the Honor 9X in China at a starting price of CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,000 approximately) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB memory variant. The top model consisting of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory costed CNY 1,899 ( Rs 19,000 approximately). In India, the phone is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

And what about Honor Magic Watch 2?

As mentioned before, Magic Watch 2 is set to launch alongside Honor 9X in India today. Ahead of the launch event, the smartwatch has been listed on Amazon India, which tells us that the device will offer a battery life of 14 days along with Bluetooth calling feature, personalised watch faces and 15 goal-based fitness modes. The listing also reveals that the upcoming smartwatch will be powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset, which is coupled with 4GB storage space.

Other features include an AMOLED display, wireless music playback, heart rate monitor and GPS among other things.

As a part of the launch offer, customers will get Honor xSport AM61 Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 3,699 free with the Magic Watch 2.

Lastly, let’s talk about Honor Band 5i.

Similar to Magic Watch 2, the Honor Band 5i is also listed on Amazon India. The listing reveals that the fitness tracker sports a 0.96-inch colour touch-screen display with a resolution of 160x80 pixels. It features 24-hour heart rate tracking along with sleep tracking, SpO2 monitor, notification support and music controls. The fitness tracker is water resistant up to 5ATM and it features support for Watch Face Store.