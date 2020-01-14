Honor 9X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price, specs compared

tech

Honor has launched a new mid-range budget smartphone in India. Honor 9X is the latest entrant in this segment offering much of what is already available on phones within the same price range.

Honor 9X is available at a starting price of Rs 13,999 in India. The company is offering the phone at a special price of Rs 12,999 between January 19 and January 22. Honor 9X competes with quite a few phones from brands like Xiaomi, Realme and Vivo. Keeping its price and specs in mind, Honor 9X closely competes with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro. Here’s how the three phones compare.

Design, display

There isn’t much to say about the overall design of all three phones because of the close similarity. Honor 9X however stands out with its all-screen display courtesy of a pop-up selfie camera. It comes in a flashy ‘Sapphire Blue’ colour and black as well. The smartphone has a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display.

Redmi Note 8 Pro has more colour options with a waterdrop notch display which is a 6.53-inch Full HD+ screen. As for the Realme 5 Pro, the smartphone has a slightly smaller 6.3-inch Full HD display with a dewdrop-styled notch on top.

Performance

All three phones have different processors. Honor 9X runs its in-house Kirin 710F processor under the hood. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging. Honor 9X comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G90T which is a dedicated gaming chipset. It is available in three storage variants of 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The smartphone has a larger 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme 5 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It is fuelled by a 4,035mAh battery with Oppo’s VOOC fast charging support.

Camera

Honor 9X has a triple camera setup with the popular 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The pop-up selfie camera is a 16-megapixel sensor with 3D portrait lighting.

Redmi Note 8 Pro has the superior 64-megapixel camera which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a depth sensor. It also has a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Realme 5 Pro has an upper hand over the Honor 9X with its additional 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone’s quad camera setup also features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor.

Price

Honor 9X base model is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 6GB+128GB variant retails at Rs 16,999. Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at a slightly higher price of Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Realme 5 Pro carries the same price tag of Rs 13,999 for the base variant.

Takeaways,

Realme 5 Pro comes closest to the Honor 9X in terms of specs and features. Both phones offer almost the same features except for a few differences. It also makes sense to buy only the base models of Honor 9X and Realme 5 Pro. For a budget that’s higher, the Redmi Note 8 Pro offers more value for money.