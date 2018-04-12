Honor Amazon sale: Here are the best offers on Honor 8 Pro, Honor 6X, and more

Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor is hosting a sale on Amazon India for some of its bestselling smartphones. ‘Honor Blockbuster Days’ starts today and will continue till April 16. Honor products up for grabs include Honor 7X, Honor View 10, Honor 8 Pro, and Honor 6X.

Honor 8 Pro

Honor 8 Pro is available with a discount of Rs 7,000, bringing its price down to Rs 22,999 from Rs 29,999. Honor 8 Pro comes in two colour options of midnight black and navy blue. At the time of writing this story, the smartphone appears to have gone out of stock on Amazon.

Honor 8 Pro features a 5.7-inch Quad HD 2K display, and is powered by Kirin 960 processor. It packs 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of optics Honor 8 Pro sports dual 12-megapixel cameras at the rear and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Honor 6X

The bigger variant of Honor 6X with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage is available with at Rs 9,999. The smartphone originally retails at Rs 13,999. The base model of Honor 6X is currently out of stock on Amazon. Honor 6X comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, Kirin 655 processor and a 3,340mAh battery. For photography, Honor 6X features a dual combination of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Honor 7X

Honor 7X doesn’t come with any discount on its price but can be availed on exchange offers that go up to Rs 11,125 on the base model. The bigger variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased on exchange offers, going up to Rs 14,398. Honor 7X is available at Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 for the base and high-end models respectively.

Honor 7X has a 5.93-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display, and runs Kirin 659 under its hood. The smartphone sports a dual-camera setup of 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, and packs a 3,340mAh battery.

Honor View 10

Honor View 10 is also available during this sale but without any discount or exchange offer. The smartphone is priced the same as Honor 8 Pro at Rs 29,999. Honor View 10 runs AI-powered Kirin 970 processor under its hood with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone flaunts a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Honor View 10 also offers a dual-camera setup with 20-megapixel plus 12-megapixel sensors at the rear, and a 13-megapixel camera up front.