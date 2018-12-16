Honor Band 4 first impressions: Excellent design, tons of new features, and more

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched the Honor Band 4 last month in India. The new smart fitness band will be available exclusively via Amazon India.

Honor is yet to announce the price and sale details of the Honor Band 4. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Honor Band 4 will go on sale just before Christmas on December 24 in India. We’ve been using the Honor Band 4 for quite some time now and here our first impressions of the fitness band.

The Honor Band 4 comes in three colour options of pink, blue and black. I received the pink coloured Honor Band 4 which is aesthetically very pleasing. The band is easy to put on with an adjustable strap. However with prolonged use, the strap does tend to get a little dirty.

Honor Band 4 features a colour display with three watch faces to choose from. There’s a circled button on the bottom for going back to the main menu. On the Honor Band 4, you can view notifications for incoming calls and messages. It has compatibility with several apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Gmail and Instagram. You can also reject calls from the Honor Band 4 itself. One issue with the UI was that there is no option to go back to the previous screen as it takes you straight to the watch face.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi Band 3 review: There’s more than just fitness on this tiny device

Honor Band 4 works with Huawei’s Health app available on Google Play Store and App Store. Connecting the fitness band to the app was pretty smooth. You can details like your height and weight for better fitness data on the app. The Honor Band 4 comes with health features like sleep tracking, heart rate count, step count, and exercises. One nifty feature of the Honor Band 4 is automated detection of how long you’ve been sitting. The fitness band will alert you to get up and do some stretching exercises if you’ve been on the chair for long.

First look at Honor Band 4 (HT Photo)

Honor Band 4 isn’t IP-rated but it is water resistant up to 50 meters. During my brief usage, the Honor Band 4 could easily take splashes. The fitness band is claimed to last for 17 days “under normal use on a single charge”. A better judgement on the fitness band will be determined in our detailed review.

Takeaways,



The Honor Band 4 is a refreshing fitness band with its coloured display and good look. It does come with more features than Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 which is also one of the best budget fitness bands. With the price of the Honor Band 4 we’ll be able to give better insight on how the fitness band fares. Stay tuned for our full review of the Honor Band 4.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 13:47 IST