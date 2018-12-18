Honor Band 4 goes on sale in India: Here are top features of the latest smart band

Honor’s latest smart wearable, Honor Band 4, has gone on sale in India today. Priced at Rs 2,599, the smart band is available exclusively via Amazon India.

Honor Band 4 comes with a range of fitness-focused features such as ‘Real Time Heart Rate Detection’ and Huawei’s ‘TrueSleep’ monitoring technology. It also has a ‘TruSeenTM 3.0’ heart rate technology which is said to deliver accurate measurements and heart-rate in real time.

The band comes with a large 2.5D curved screen, which is a 0.95- inch AMOLED 240x120-colour display with full touchscreen. The band is compatible with both Android and iPhones (Running Android 4.4 or later / iOS 9.0 or later). The band has 5ATM (50M) for water resistant. Honor claims Band 4 can last up to 17 days under normal use on a single charge.

Let’s take a look at the top features of the latest Xiaomi Mi Band 3 competitor.

Heart-rate monitor

Honor Band 4 allows you to manually measure heart rate. You can enable automatic heart rate monitoring feature via Huawei’s Health app. The ‘TruSeenTM 3.0’ technology features exercise scene optimisation algorithms.

Motion Assistant

The on-board sensors can automatically identify when you’re walking or running to counter steps, calories burnt, and distance covered. Honor Band 4 can also record data for moderate to high intensity activity. You can switch between different modes such as outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, outdoor cycle, indoor cycle, pool swim, and free training for more accurate data.

Honor Band 4 takes on Xiaomi’s latest smart band, Mi Band 3 (HT Photo)

Phone Assistant

Honor Band 4 can also be paired with your phone. The assistant lets you access contacts, accept and reject incoming calls, messages from select social networking applications, and message reminders.

Display, other features

Honor Band 4 allows you to personalise the screen. You can customise screen brightness and watch faces.

Apart from heart rate monitoring and calorie counter, the band lets you set targets and achieve reminders. The band also you lets you find your phone and remote photo shooting which is available on Huawei devices running EMUI 8.1 or later.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 12:29 IST