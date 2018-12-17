Honor Band 4 launched in India, priced at Rs 2,599

Chinese smartphone brand Honor on Monday launched a new wearable Band 4 for Rs 2,599 in India which will be available on Amazon.in starting December 18.

Supported by “Real Time Heart Rate Detection” and Huawei’s “TruSleep” monitoring technology, Band 4 works like a personal fitness trainer, monitoring health and related activities, the company said in a statement.

“In today’s stressful environment, it’s important for everyone to lead a healthy lifestyle by having a balanced diet, doing regular exercise and having adequate sleep every day. With Honor Band 4, consumers can track all these activities,” said Suhail Tariq, CMO at Huawei Consumer Business Group.

The Band 4 display has a large 2.5D curved full touchscreen. The device can be navigated by intuitive scroll gestures and a Home button for one-click return.

The “TruSleepTM” monitoring technology tracks sleeping activities and automatically records user periods of REM acting as a personal sleep advisor to the users.

The “TruSeenTM 3.0” heart rate technology can calculate dozens of exercise scene optimisation algorithms with accurate measurements, monitoring heart rate in real-time.

Honor Band 4 comes with a six-axis sensor which automatically recognises swim strokes, records swimming speed, distance and calories. Band 4 is is water-resistant up to 50 metres. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi Band 3 review

