Honor Band 4 review: Excellent design, interesting features, and more

Brand: Honor

Product: Honor Band 4

Key specifications: 0.95- inch AMOLED 2.5D curved display, 5ATM (50M) for water resistance, notifications support, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, 6-Axis sensor, battery with up to 21 days under standby mode

Price: Rs 2,599

Rating: 4/5

After launching a series of design-focused phones in India, Honor earlier this month unveiled a new smart band. Priced at Rs 2,599, Honor Band 4 comes with a coloured display, notification support, and lots more. The smart band which competes with Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 is available exclusively via Amazon India.

Aimed at style conscious users, Honor Band 4 offers three colour options pink, blue and green. As mentioned in our detailed first impressions, Honor Band 4 looks pretty good. For an affordable smart band, it has an impressive design. We also liked the adjustable strap but it would need good care for prolonged use. The pink colour variant especially tends to catch dirt easily.

Unlike various entry-level smart bands, Honor Band 4 comes with a coloured AMOLED display with different colour icons for features. The display is easy to navigate through but one drawback is that there’s no previous menu button. Tapping on the circle takes you back to the watch face. The touch was also not responsive on some occasions.

The Honor Band 4 supports calls and notifications. You can reject an incoming call straight from the band. As for notifications, it has support for many popular apps like WhatsApp, Gmail, Facebook, Instagram and Apple Music.

Honor Band 4 does not come wih IP rating but it is water resistant up to 50 meters (HT Photo)

You can read through an entire message on the Honor Band 4. While it does support Apple Music this feature seems unnecessary as it will only notify you of when a song is played and when it stops. There’s no now playing option on it. The clock faces are quite interactive with one showing your steps, calories burned and distance on it. You can also reduce the brightness of the display and opt for a low-light display at night.

In terms of battery life, Honor Band 4 is said to offer 14 days of juice in one full charge. During my usage it lasted for 9 nine days on 80 percent of battery. Honor gives you a small USB cable to charge the band. You simply strap the charger on and plug it to an adapter.

It comes with the regular health features like exercises, heart rate and step count. It also comes with sleep monitoring for those who like to sleep with their fitness band on. It’ll show your sleeping behaviour and any issues with it.

Honor Band 4 is also water resistant and recommended for swimming. It can handle the casual splashing of water easily. Another interesting feature is the ‘find phone’ on Honor Band 4 which works pretty fast.

Verdict

Honor Band 4 offers an excellent design and is quite useful as well. While Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is more affordable, Honor Band 4 has more and better features to offer. For Rs 2,599, Honor Band 3 is definitely worth considering.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 13:58 IST