Honor Band 5 launched in India, priced at Rs 2,599

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:20 IST

Honor on Thursday launched its latest wearable in India. Honor Band 5 comes with upgraded health features, new watch faces and AMOLED colour display.

Honor Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,599 and it will be available exclusive via Flipkart starting today. It comes in three colour options of ‘Midnight Navy’, ‘Coral Pink’ and ‘Meteorite Black’. On Flipkart, consumers can get 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, and 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The Honor Band 5 is also up for EMI options starting at Rs 91 per month.

Honor Band 5 looks quite like last year’s Honor Band 4. There’s a circular button on the screen for navigation. The strap also has the same textured design.

Honor Band 5 specifications

Honor Band 5 has an AMOLED display with 240x120 pixels resolution. The display shows time and date, alarm, events, notifications, clock faces, and activity timer. Honor Band 5 is equipped to monitor heart rate, daily step count, distance, calories, and sleep. It also comes with automatic exercise recognition. It is water resistant up to 50m.

Users can also confirm or reject calls on the Honor Band 5. It also features find my phone. For connectivity, Honor Band 5 comes with Bluetooth 4.2. Honor says the fitness band will last for 14 days straight on a single charge that takes around 1.6 hours.

Honor Band 5 launched in India at the same price as Honor Band 4. It comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED display, 5ATM water resistance and battery life of up to 17 days. Honor Band 4 uses Huawei’s ‘TruSeenTM 3.0’ technology to monitor heart rate.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 16:20 IST