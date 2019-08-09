Honor Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: Price, specifications, features compared

tech

Honor just launched its latest fitness band in India. Honor Band 5 is available in India exclusively via Flipkart.

Honor Band 4 would compete with Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 which is currently not available in India. Xiaomi hasn’t announced when it would bring the Mi Band 4 to India. Based on the specifications and features, here’s a comparison between Honor Band 5 and Mi Band 4.

Honor Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: Design, display

Honor Band 5 and Mi Band 4 both offer a similar design but with some slight differences. Honor Band 5 has a more rectangular shaped display, while Mi Band 4 offers a pill shaped screen. Both fitness bands feature a 0.95-inch AMOLED coloured display with 240x120 pixels resolution.

Honor Band 5 offers three colour options of ‘Midnight Navy’, ‘Coral Pink’ and ‘Meteorite Black’. Also, Honor Band 5’s strap has a textured finish. Mi Band 4 has more colour options including orange and burgundy.

Honor Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: Features

Honor Band 5 is equipped with Huawei’s ‘TruSleep2.0’ to monitor sleeping heart rate and breathing. The fitness band can identify six common sleeping problems with over 200 personalised sleep suggestions. Honor Band 5’s heart rate monitor also alerts users when there’s an increase or decrease in heart rate records. It’s water resistant up to 50 metres, and can identify four main swim strokes.

Mi Band 4 also comes with health features like heart rate monitor and calories tracker. It also tracks heart rate during activities like cycling. Mi Band 4 offers five core data sets for power walking. Like Honor Band 5, this fitness band also monitors sleep. It is water resistant with recognition for five different swim styles.

Honor Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: Battery

Honor Band 5 is claimed to last four 14 days straight on a single charge. Honor says the fitness is fully charged in around 1.6 hours. Mi Band 4 houses a 135mAh battery that takes less than 2 hours to fully charge and will last for up to 20 days.

Honor Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: Connectivity

Honor Band 5 is equipped with Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity. Users can check notifications for various apps on the Honor Band and answer or reject calls as well. It also offers find my phone.

Mi Band 4 comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The fitness band supports app notifications, incoming calls, find my phone, phone unlock, night mode and DND mode. It also lets users control music on the band.

Honor Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: Price

Honor Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,599 in India. Mi Band 4 is available in China for CNY 169 which comes to around Rs 1,700. Mi Band 4’s price could hover around this much considering last year’s Mi Band 3 retails in India for Rs 1,999.



Honor Band 5 and Mi Band 4 both offer similar features and at competitive prices. At the same time, both fitness bands operate on their respective compatible apps. Stay tuned for our detailed reviews on Honor Band 5 and Mi Band 4.

