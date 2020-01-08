Honor Band 5i vs Xiaomi Mi Band 4: Affordable fitness trackers compared

tech

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor earlier this week announced it will soon launch Honor Band 5i in India. The upcoming fitness tracker is an affordable version of Honor’s Band 5, which is available online for Rs 2,599.

Honor Band 5i is set to compete with a bunch of affordable fitness trackers, especially Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 which is available online for Rs 2,299. Let’s take a closer look at the two fitness trackers.

Honor Band 5i

Honor Band 5i is already available in China for CNY 159 (Rs 1,600 approximately). The wearable comes with a 0.96-inch TFT colour touch screen with 160x80p resolution. The Band 5i comes with a removable wrist strap that conceals the USB connector in the main unit of the fitness tracker.

Honor Band 5i allows users to swap the clock face from the company’s Honor Clock Face Store. The tracker comes with Honor’s ‘TruSeen 3.0’ heart rate monitor technology. It also has a ‘TruSleep’ sleep monitoring technology. One of the biggest features of the fitness tracker is the SpO2 monitor which keeps a track of “oxygen saturation levels in the bloodstream.”

Honor Band 5i has 5ATM water resistance. The device comes multiple workout modes including outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor cycling, and rowing machine among others.

Other features of the fitness tracker include phone finder, message reminders, and remote picture taking. The Band 5i is compatible with Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 and above smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi’s popular Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour display with 120 x 240 pixels resolution. The fitness tracker supports as many as six workout modes including outdoor running, pool swimming, and treadmill among others.

The Mi Band 4 also comes with heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring features. The fitness tracker has 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope, capacitive wear monitoring sensor, and PPG heart rate sensor. It is powered by a 135mAh battery.

The fitness tracker also has 5ATM water resistance. Just like Band 5i, Xiaomi’s fitness band lets you personalise watch faces. You can also use the tracker to control music and volume, check notifications and read text messages.

It’s compatible with Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 and above smartphones.

