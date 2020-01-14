Honor launches MagicWatch 2, Band 5i and Sports earphones in India

tech

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 15:21 IST

Honor on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, launched Honor 8X successor -- Honor 9X -- in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Apart from launching a brand new mid-budget smartphone, the company also launched a smartwatch, a fitness tracker and two new earphones in India.

While MagicWatch 2 and Band 5i will be available via Amazon India, Honor’s Sports earphones will be available via Amazon India and Flipkart, both.

First, let’s talk about the Honor MagicWatch 2.

The Honor MagicWatch 2 features a 3.5cm AMOLED touch always-on display with a peak brightness of 800 nits. The newly launched smartwatch features a stainless steel body and is available in 46mm and 42mm variants. while the 46mm size variant is available in Charcoal Black and Flex Brown colour variants, the 42mm size variant is available in Black and Gold colour variants.

As far as the features are concerned, MagicWatch 2 smartwatch is powered by Kirin A1 chipset that is coupled with 4GB storage space. The smartwatch offers upto 14 days of battery life.

In terms of the features, MagicWatch 2 comes with multiple watch faces and it has 13 different running courses, a virtual pacesetter, 15 different fitness, sleep monitor, stress monitor and breathing guidance among other things.

On the connectivity front, the smartwatch has Dual Satellite Positioning System, which allows users to track their workout session without needing a smartphone. It comes with a Bluetooth calling feature and it supports offline music playback. Users can store up to 500 songs on the smartwatch.

Price and Availability

In terms of the pricing, while the 46mm Charcoal Black variant is priced at Rs 12,999, the Flex Brown variant is priced at Rs 14,999. Similarly, the 42mm Agate Black colour variant is priced at Rs 11,999, while the Sakura Gold colour variant is priced at Rs 14,999.

The Honor MagicWatch 2 will go on sale in India at 12AM via Amazon India starting January 19, 2020. However, Prime members will get early access to the smartwatch at 12PM on January 18, 2020.

As a part of the launch offer, SBI card owners will get an instant discount of 10% on the purchase of the smartphone. Also, users will get an xSport AM61 Bluetooth earphone free with every purchase.

Honor Band 5i costs Rs 1,999 in India. ( HT Photo )

Next in line is the Honor Band 5i.

Honor also launched a brand new fitness tracker -- the Honor Band 5i at the event. It features a 2.43-cm touch screen full colour display. It comes with a built-in USB connector for charging and it can last upto 7 days on a single charge.

In addition to that, Band 5i comes with 9 different fitness modes, continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitor for monitoring blood oxygen levels, sleep tracking and idle alert features among other things.

The Honor Band 5i is water resistant up to 50m and it comes with convenience features such as a phone finder, message reminder and music controls.

Price and Availability

The Honor Band 5i costs Rs 1,999 and just like MagicWatch 2, it will go on sale via Amazon India at 12AM on January 19, 2020. However, Prime members will get early access to the device at 12PM on January 18, 2020.

Additionally, SBI card owners will get an instant discount of 10% on every purchase.

Last on the list are Honor Sports wireless earphones.

Honor also launched two wireless earphones -- Honor Sports Bluetooth earphones and Honor Sports Pro Bluetooth earphones -- at the event. These earphones feature a battery life of up to 18 hours.

Price and Availability

While Honor Sports Bluetooth earphones is priced at Rs 1,999, the Honor Sports Pro Bluetooth earphones is priced at Rs 3,999. Honor hasn’t revealed the exact date as to when these earphones will be available in India. However, the company has revealed that the two newly launched Bluetooth earphones will be available on both Amazon India and Flipkart.