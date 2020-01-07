Honor MagicWatch 2, Band 5i to launch in India later this month

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:59 IST

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor on Tuesday announced its new Honor MagicWatch 2 and Honor Band 5i will be available in India later this month. The two new wearables will be up for sale via Amazon India. The company did not release pricing of the devices yet.

Honor MagicWatch 2

The smartwatch comes in Charcoal Black and Flax Brown colour options. It has a 1.39-inch AMOLED circular display with 454 x 454 resolution at 326ppi. The smartwatch allows users to personalise watch faces as well.

Honor MagicWatch 2 comes with 4GB built-in storage. The wearable features heart-rate monitor, sleep monitor, and stress monitor. It also has GPS and GLONASS tracking system, 15 goal-based fitness modes, 13 different running courses, and real-time voiceover guidance. The smartwatch comes with 5ATM water resistance.

Honor Band 5i

The fitness tracker comes with a 0.96-inch LCD touch display with 160 x 80 pixels resolution. Users can also personalise the clock faces through Honor Clock Face Store.

Honor Band 5i comes with removable wrist straps. The main unit has a USB connector for charging. Honor claims the fitness tracker can deliver a full week of standby time on a single charge.

Honor Band 5i comes with HONOR’s TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitor technology, TruSleep sleeping tracker, and SpO2 Monitor among others.