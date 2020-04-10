Honor Play 4T Pro, Play 4T launched: Price, specs and more

tech

Honor has launched two new smartphones in its home turf, China. Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro both cater in the mid-range budget segment. Honor hasn’t announced an India launch or global availability for its new phones as yet.

Honor Play 4T which goes on sale on April 21, will be available at a starting price of CNY 1,199 (Rs 13,000 approx). Honor Play 4T Pro starts at CNY 1,499 (Rs 16,200 approx) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and CNY 1,699 (Rs 18,400 approx) for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Honor Play 4T Pro specs

Honor Play 4T Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a water drop notch on top. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood of the phone runs an in-house 7nm Kirin 810 chipset.

For photography, Honor Play 4T Pro sports a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera up front. Honor Play 4T Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Honor Play 4T specs

Honor Play 4T is the more affordable variant and for the right reasons. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch HD+ LCD display, and a rear fingerprint sensor. It sports a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a punch-hole selfie camera.

Honor Play 4T also runs on an in-house chipset which is the Kirin 710A. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with normal charging.