Home / Tech / Honor Play 4T set to launch on April 9: Expected specs, features, and more

Honor Play 4T set to launch on April 9: Expected specs, features, and more

Honor Play 4T is said to feature a 6.3-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. Here’s what we know about the phone so far.

tech Updated: Apr 02, 2020 17:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Honor Play 4T will be the company’s latest budget smartphone.
Honor Play 4T will be the company's latest budget smartphone.(Honor)
         

Honor is set to launch Honor Play 4T on April 9. Expected to be a budget smartphone, key details of Honor Play 4T have already leaked online. Honor has also posted an official teaser online which gives an idea about the design of the phone.

According to the official teaser, the phone will have a notchless display and higher screen-to-body ratio. A separate leak, however, suggests the phone will have a waterdrop notch on its display.

As far as leaked specs go, Honor Play 4T is said to come with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display. It’s expected to run on Kirin 980 processor and powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

According to leaks, Honor Play 4T will have as many as four cameras including a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a combination of 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors on the back.

The smartphone will follow the recently launched Honor Play 9A.

Honor 9A will be available in China for a starting price of CNY 900 (Rs 9,500 approximately). The smartphone features a 6.3-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It has two rear cameras including 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. Other features of the phone include Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0.1, expandable storage up to 512GB, 5,000mAh battery, and 10W charging.

