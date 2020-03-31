Honor Play 9A budget smartphone launched: Check price, specs, features

tech

Apart from Honor 30S, Honor has also launched a new budget smartphone ‘Honor Play 9A’. The phone is available in 64GB and 128GB variants, priced at CNY 900 (Rs 9,500 approximately) and CNY 1,200 (Rs 12,700 approximately). Honor Play 9A comes in Night Black, Blue Emerald and Jasper Green colour options. The smartphone will be available in China initially. There’s no word on when the phone will come to other markets including India.

Honor Play 9A specifications

Honor Play 9A comes with a 6.3-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. The phone has an 8-megapixel front facing camera. On the back it has dual cameras featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The back panel also houses a fingerprint sensor.

Honor Play 9A runs on a MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone also has a microSD card slot that supports expandable storage up to 512GB. On the software front, it runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0.1.

Honor Play 9A is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. It has microUSB port and supports 10W charging.

Honor 30S

Earlier, Honor launched a premium Honor 30S in China. With price starting at CNY 2,399 (Rs 25,500 approximately), Honor 30S comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Honor 30S has a 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS display. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone comes with 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Honor 30S is powered by a Kirin 820 processor. It runs on a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging.