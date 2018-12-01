Honor smartphone sale: Honor Play available at Rs 16,999 on Amazon India

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is hosting a sale on two of its smartphones starting today till December 7. Honor Play and Honor 7C will both be available with discounts during this sales period via Amazon India.

Honor Play with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at Rs 16,999. The smartphone originally retails at Rs 19,999. The 6GB RAM plus 64GB storage variant of Honor Play will be available at Rs 20,999. The budget Honor 7C smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage gets a discount bringing its price down to Rs 8,499.

Honor Play and Honor 7C smartphones were launched earlier this summer in India. Honor Play is the company’s gaming smartphone equipped with GPU Turbo which is said to improve graphics processing efficiency by 60%.

Honor Play specifications

Honor Play features a 6.2-inch full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 layered. It is powered by the in-house Kirin 970 processor. Honor Play sports a 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual-camera setup on the back, and has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone features a fingerprint sensor, microSD support up to 256GB, and a 3,750mAh battery.

Honor 7C specifications

Honor 7C has a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor paired with a 3,000mAh battery.

For photography, Honor 7C sports a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone comes with face unlock and a fingerprint sensor placed at the rear panel. On the software front, Honor 7C runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 17:40 IST