Honor to host an online event on February 24 after MWC cancellation

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 15:17 IST

Honor was slated to showcase its latest product lineup in Barcelona later this month when GSMA cancelled the Mobile World Congress 2020 owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Now, the company has announced that it would still be unveiling its new product lineup on the scheduled but twist.

The company via its social media handles announced that it would be hosting an online event to showcase its new device. Honor will host its All-Scenario Intelligence Conference on February 24 at 18:30 CET (11PM IST). It will live stream the event via its social media handles.

Honor hasn’t shared what it has in store for its upcoming event, but if reports are to be believed the company could unveil the Honor View30 PRO and HONOR 9X PRO smartphones along with HONOR MagicBook 14 & 15 laptops at its upcoming event.

Join us on our mission to create an intelligent world for the youth. Tune into the LIVESTREAM for the HONOR All-Scenario Intelligence Conference on February 24, 2020 at 18:30 CET. #HONORIntelligence https://t.co/4BiUVTSyFH — HONOR (@Honorglobal) February 17, 2020

Notably, Honor is not the only company that is taking an offline route to launch its products. Realme has announced that it would announce the Realme X50 Pro 5G online globally. “Our first 5G flagship smartphone realme X50 Pro 5G, originally planned to debut at the MWC, is going to be launched online globally in Madrid on February 24th,” the company said in a statement.