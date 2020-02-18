e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Honor to host an online event on February 24 after MWC cancellation

Honor to host an online event on February 24 after MWC cancellation

Honor will host its All-Scenario Intelligence Conference on February 24 at 18:30 CET (11PM IST).

tech Updated: Feb 18, 2020 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Honor is expected to unveil the Honor View30 PRO among other things at the event.
Honor is expected to unveil the Honor View30 PRO among other things at the event.(HT Tweets)
         

Honor was slated to showcase its latest product lineup in Barcelona later this month when GSMA cancelled the Mobile World Congress 2020 owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Now, the company has announced that it would still be unveiling its new product lineup on the scheduled but twist.

The company via its social media handles announced that it would be hosting an online event to showcase its new device. Honor will host its All-Scenario Intelligence Conference on February 24 at 18:30 CET (11PM IST). It will live stream the event via its social media handles.

Honor hasn’t shared what it has in store for its upcoming event, but if reports are to be believed the company could unveil the Honor View30 PRO and HONOR 9X PRO smartphones along with HONOR MagicBook 14 & 15 laptops at its upcoming event.

 

Notably, Honor is not the only company that is taking an offline route to launch its products. Realme has announced that it would announce the Realme X50 Pro 5G online globally. “Our first 5G flagship smartphone realme X50 Pro 5G, originally planned to debut at the MWC, is going to be launched online globally in Madrid on February 24th,” the company said in a statement.

tags
top news
Uddhav Thackeray finds no problems with NPR, says it is like a census
Uddhav Thackeray finds no problems with NPR, says it is like a census
Debbie Abrahams’ visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources
Debbie Abrahams’ visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
Sitharaman may take contingency measures to counter coronavirus impact
Sitharaman may take contingency measures to counter coronavirus impact
‘Can trade onion, tomatoes but can’t play cricket’:Akhtar on IND-PAK series
‘Can trade onion, tomatoes but can’t play cricket’:Akhtar on IND-PAK series
Debbie Abrahams Pak proxy, deportation was necessary, says Cong leader
Debbie Abrahams Pak proxy, deportation was necessary, says Cong leader
T20, ODI Champions Cup: New tournaments part of ICC events for 2023-2031
T20, ODI Champions Cup: New tournaments part of ICC events for 2023-2031
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech