Honor V20 aka Honor View20 with 48-megapixel rear camera to launch today: Specs, features

Honor is gearing up for another smartphone launch in China on Wednesday. The company will unveil Honor V20, a premium smartphone with in-screen selfie camera and massive 48-megapixel rear camera. Honor V20 also known as Honor View20 will be globally launched in January next year.

Honor had showcased a prototype of the phone earlier this month but hasn’t disclosed full specifications and features of the phone. According to reports, Honor V20 comes with a large 6.4-inch full-screen display with a hole on the top left corner for selfie camera. The screen has full HD+ resolution.

Highlight of the phone is 48-megapixel rear camera which uses Sony’s powerful IMX586 sensor. Overall the phone will have three rear cameras with the third lens being Time of Flight (ToF) 3D depth sensing sensor. For selfies, Honor V20 is expected to come with 25-megapixel camera. ALSO READ: Honor Band 4 review

Honor V20 will be powered by the company’s in-house Kirin 980 processor and up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built-in storage. The phone will also be available in 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models. Other expected features of the phone include 4,000mAh battery and 22.5W fast charger.

Honor’s China event is scheduled to begin at 12.30PM IST. You can watch the livestream on the company’s official website.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 10:22 IST