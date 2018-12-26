Honor V20 with 48-megapixel rear camera launched: Price, specifications, features

Honor V20 is official. One of the world’s first phones to feature a big 48-megapixel camera, Honor V20 also known as Honor View20 is available in China for a starting price of 2,999 Yuan, which is Rs 30,000 approximately.

Apart from a big 48-megapixel camera, Honor V20 comes with a punch hole on the screen to accommodate the selfie camera. The hole also allows Honor V20 to achieve higher screen-to-body ratio without a notch on the front.

Honor V20 will be launched globally in January next year. Outside China, the phone will be known as Honor View20. The Honor V20 is available in two variants -- 6 GB/64 GB and 8GB/128 GB. The top-end model is priced at 3,499 Yuan, which is Rs 35,000 approximately.

Honor V20: Full specifications, features

As rumoured earlier, Honor V20 comes with a large 6.84-inch IPS LCD display with full HD+ resolution. The display has 91.82% screen-to-body ratio and 382ppi pixel density. On the back the phone has a radiant glass back.

The latest Honor smartphone is powered by Kirin 980 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. Honor V20 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. On the software front it runs on EMUI based on Android 9.0 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The phone also Huawei’s GPU Turbo technology for better performance when playing games or using power-intensive apps. ALSO READ: Honor Band 4 review

Highlight of the phone is the three-rear camera system. One of the three sensors has 48-megapixel resolution (Sony IMX586 sensor). The third camera is a depth sensor, also known as Time of Flight (ToF) The camera is backed by a range of machine learning-based algorithms for auto optimisation for different scenes.

The phone supports ultra slow motion video recording at 960 fps. On the front Honor V20 comes with a 25-megapixel camera with routine selfie-focused software features.

In terms of connectivity, Honor V20 supports dual VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Near Field Connectivity and GPS among others. It also has LTE Carrier Aggregation-like technology for ultra fast mobile connectivity.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 16:02 IST