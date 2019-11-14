Honor V30 with triple cameras, Kirin 990 SoC to launch on November 26

tech

Honor is gearing up to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone in China on November 26. Honor has been teasing the V30 with promo videos and camera samples.

The teasers for Honor V30 have not revealed much about the phone. What we know about the V30 is that it will feature a triple camera setup at the rear which will be placed in a design similar to Samsung Galaxy M30s. Honor also shared two camera samples from the V30 highlighting daylight and low-light photography. According to rumours, Honor V30 is expected to feature a60-megapixel primary sensor on its triple camera setup.

A new promo video for Honor V30 also shows the front look of the smartphone. Honor V30 will feature a punch hole camera display as seen in the video. Honor V30 will also come with support for 5G as teased by the company. The 5G model will most likely be Honor V30 Pro which will be launched along with the V30.

In terms of specifications, Honor V30 and V30 are expected to be powered by Kirin 990 SoC processor. This is the same 7nm chipset that powers the Mate 30 series. Rumours suggest Honor V30 will feature a LCD display while the Pro version will flaunt an OLED panel.

Honor V30 is said to house a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. As for the Honor V30 Pro it could be fuelled by a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging. Honor V30 could be offered with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as the base model.