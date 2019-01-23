Honor View 20 with punch-hole design, 48-megapixel camera launched: Price, specs, features

Huawei’s sub-brand on Tuesday launched the Honor View 20 in Paris, France. Honor View 20 will go on sale at a starting price of EUR 569 (Rs 46,000 approximately). The smartphone was first launched in China last December

Honor View 20 will be launched in India on January 29. The smartphone is already available for pre-orders on Amazon India. Honor is also offering in-house AM61 Bluetooth earphones for those who pre-book the phone.

Honor View 20 boasts of many firsts in the smartphone industry. The most interesting ‘first’ is the punch-hole design on its display. Honor View 20 features an in-screen front camera placed at the left side of the display. It has an all-display design with no notch and very thin bezels. The front camera is a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies.

At the rear, Honor View 20 sports a 48-megapixel camera with Sony IMX596 image sensor. The smartphone also has a TOF 3D sensor. Powering the smartphone is in-house Kirin 980 chipset which is the first to be manufactured on 7nm process. The AI chipset is equipped with dual NPU and can recognise over 60 categories in 1,500 scenarios.

In terms of storage, Honor View 20 comes in two variants – 6GB+128 and 8GB+256GB. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Up front, it has a 6.84-inch LCD display with full HD+ resolution and 91.82% screen-to-body ratio. On the software front it runs on Android Pie-based EMUI along with GPU Turbo for better performance.

Connectivity options on the Honor View 20 include dual VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and GPS. The smartphone also comes with a LTE Carrier Aggregation-like tech for faster mobile connectivity.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 08:32 IST