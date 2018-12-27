Honor View20 India launch soon, to be Amazon exclusive: Price, specifications, features

Honor on Thursday announced that its latest Honor View20 will launch in India soon. The smartphone will be exclusively available via Amazon India.

Honor View20 launched in China on yesterday as Honor V20. The smartphone is available in China for a starting price of Rs 30,000 approximately. The top-end model of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 35,000 approximately.

Highlight of Honor View20 is the triple rear camera setup which includes 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a ToF (Time of Flight) depth sensor. The camera also comes with a range of AI modes for automatic scene optimisation.

“The technology, coupled with the AI computing power which is capable of recognising over 60 categories and 1500 scenarios in real time and graphic processing power enabled by the dual-ISP and dual-NPU of Kirin 980 AI chipset, can provide users with unmatched photo quality and clarity,” said the company in a release.

Honor View20: Full specifications

Honor V20 sports a 6.84-inch IPS LCD display with full HD+ resolution, 91.82% screen-to-body ratio and 382ppi pixel density. On the back the phone comes with a radiant glass back.

Honor View20 is powered by in-house Kirin 980 AI chip with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. On the software front it runs on Android Pie-based EMI along with GPU Turbo for better performance.

For selfies, it has 25-megapixel camera. The phone has a punch hole on the display to house the selfie camera module. The rear camera setup is also capable of recording ultra slow motion video recording at 960 fps.

Honor View20 supports dual VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Near Field Connectivity and GPS among others. It also comes with a LTE Carrier Aggregation-like tech for faster mobile connectivity. ALSO READ: Honor Band 4 review

