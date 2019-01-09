Honor View20 to launch in India on January 29: Top features of new 48-megapixel camera phone

Honor is set to launch its latest premium smartphone, Honor View20, in India on January 29. One of the first phones in the world to sport 48-megapixel camera, Honor View20 will compete with upcoming flagship phones from Samsung and OnePlus.

Honor View20 is already up for registration on Amazon India. The company has not disclosed the price of the phone but it’s available in China for a starting price of CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,000 approximately). Honor View20 comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants.

Let’s take a look at the top features of the smartphone.

Powerful performance

Honor View20 comes with top-end specifications such as AI-powered Kirin 980 processor. Huawei’s Kirin 980 is one of the world’s first 7nm-based chipsets. The processor competes with Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset and Qualcomm’s 845 and 855 processors.

The processor is coupled with A76-cortex based CPU, dual NPU, Mali-G76 GPU and support for 2133MHz LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with built-in 1.4Gbps cat21. Modem for faster mobile connectivity. Just like other Honor phones, View20 supports software-based GPU Turbo 2.0 for graphics enhancement.

Screen design

Honor View20 comes with a notch-less screen. It is also one of the first phones to come with an in-screen front facing camera. Honor claims it achieved the design through an 18-layer technology stack paving way for an impressive 91.8% screen-to-body ratio. Overall aspect ratio of the phone has 18:9. The 6.84-inch IPS LCD display comes with full HD+ resolution.

Camera

Honor View20’s biggest highlight is the unique triple camera setup. The smartphone features a 48-megapixel camera with Sony IMX586 sensor. The third camera has a depth sensor, also known as Time of Flight (ToF). The camera comes with a few AI modes which allow it to detect over 60 categories and 1500 scenarios in real time. On the front it has a 25-megapixel camera.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 11:50 IST