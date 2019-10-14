e-paper
Honor Vision smart screen with HarmonyOS showcased at IMC 2019

Honor Vision features the ‘Honghu 818’ intelligent display chipset by HiSilicon along with AI Camera NPU Chipset and a flagship-level Wifi chipset.

tech Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
‘Honor Vision’ smart screen unveiled at IMC
‘Honor Vision’ smart screen unveiled at IMC (Honor )
         

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor on Monday unveiled the ‘Honor Vision’ smart screen at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in India.

Positioned as the future of television, Honor Vision features the ‘Honghu 818’ intelligent display chipset by HiSilicon along with AI Camera NPU Chipset and a flagship-level Wifi chipset.

“We are delighted to unveil the HONOR Vision smart screen in India. As a part of our long-term commitment towards India, we are working towards creating a larger ecosystem of products that can fulfil the aspirations of the discerning Indian consumer,” Charles Peng, President, Honor India, said in a statement.

The company has equipped Honor Vision with a smart AI-enabled pop-up camera, which enables NPU capability for face recognition, bringing powerful functions and a superior experience for users.

It is also the world’s first smart screen to carry Huawei’s self-developed Harmony OS. The screen is equipped with a 55-inch 4K HDR display with 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The latest offering is equipped with Honghu 818 intelligent display chipset by HiSilicon which provides powerful computing, decoding, image processing and sound effects optimisation capabilities. Honor Vision is expected to be launched in India in Q1 2020.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 18:53 IST

