HonorView 20 with 48-megapixel camera to launch in India today: Specs, features

HonorView 20 will be officially launched in India on Tuesday. Sporting a triple-rear camera setup, HonorView 20 comes with a 48-megapixel sensor. It also features a punch-hole camera on the front.

HonorView 20 India launch: How to watch livestream

Honor is hosting an event at 12noon IST to unveil the latest flagship phone. The company will be live streaming the event on its official YouTube channel.

HonorView 20: Full specifications, features

HonorView 20 comes with a 6.84-inch LCD display with full HD+ resolution and 91.82% screen-to-body ratio. It runs on Android Pie-based EMUI along with GPU Turbo for better performance.

The smartphone comes with three rear cameras including a 48-megapixel camera with Sony IMX596 image sensor and a TOF 3D sensor. It is powered by in-house Kirin 980 AI chipset. Honor View 20 comes in two variants – 6GB+128 and 8GB+256GB. The smartphone features a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 11:03 IST