HonorView 30 launched with dual-mode 5G support: Price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:42 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturer HONOR unveiled the HONOR View 30 series, the first dual-mode 5G smartphone lineup from the company, here on Tuesday.

The phones are equipped with 5G/4G dual-mode, which addresses the need of dual-SIM users in the 5G era, while maintaining compatibility with other network standards, like 4G, 3G and 2G.

“A 5G-enabled smartphone will change how we live, work and play, and pave the way for boundless opportunities in the Internet of Things,” said George Zhao, President of HONOR.

“Boasting the latest Kirin 990 processor series and the world’s first Aurora nano texture design, the HONOR View 30 series is our most innovative smartphone to-date, which will make spectacular impacts on the daily lives of people around the world,” he said.

HonorView 30 Full Specifications

The View 30 will be available in 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage options at 3,299 yuan and 3,699 yuan, respectively. The View 30 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs 3,899 yuan and the 256GB storage variant is priced at 4,199 yuan.

The HONOR View 30 series is the company’s first smartphone to support both NSA (non-standalone) and SA (standalone) architectures simultaneously to ensure total access.

ALSO READ: Asus ROG Phone 2 to Huawei P30 Pro: Top 8GB RAM phones in India

The View 30 Pro features 6.57-inch FHD+ FullView display with a dual punch hole on the top left side and is powered by a 7nm process-based Kirin 990 chipset. The device runs Magic UI 3.0 and the company claims it will be compatible with Android 10 OS.

The View 30 Pro offers triple rear camera setup at the back -- a 40MP primary sensor along with a 12MP super wide angle and an 8MP telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a dual-lens front camera with 32MP primary sensor and 8MP wide angle sensor. The Honor View 30 has a similar rear camera setup, but comes with an 8MP super wide angle sensor.

The View30 Pro is backed by 4,100mAh battery and supports 40W fast charging and 27W wireless fast charging. On the other hand, the View30 is backed by 4,200mAh battery with similar features.

Honor MagicBook

HONOR also unveiled the latest MagicBook Series, comprising the MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 at starting price of 3,299 yuan. The latest PC Series is an upgrade over the last generation. The HONOR MagicBook 14 comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor, high-speed PCIeSSD, up to 16GB RAM and a 56Wh battery. The new MagicBook 15 features large 15.6-inch display with 87 per cent screen-to-body ratio, weighing 1.53 kg.